EEX to launch trading of Spanish, Swiss, Nordic power futures

* To launch power futures for three countries from Feb. 16

* Location spreads to follow from Feb. 17

* New maturities for existing future products

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 The European Energy Bourse, EEX, said on Monday it will launch exchange trading of Spanish, Swiss and Nordic power futures on Feb. 16, upgrading them from membership of its trade registration scheme.

The monthly, quarterly and annual contracts for electricity - and additionally weekly ones for Spain - will be added to the EEX order book, which already includes power futures for Germany/Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The EEX said the move responded to clients' wishes and would boost liquidity.

"This will bring us a decisive step closer to our aim of offering order books for all the important European markets," said chief operating office Steffen Koehler.

The power exchange, continental Europe's biggest, is majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse derivatives unit Eurex.

It has been adding power markets by stages, initially via trade registration that entailed clearing contracts at its subsidiary, the European Commodity Clearing (ECC), after deals were concluded bilaterally or via brokers.

From Feb. 17, EEX will also introduce trading in location spreads for the new market areas, enabling participants to trade in price differences between individual delivery areas, it said.

In addition, EEX will expand short-term maturities on its existing contracts. From Feb. 23, customers can also trade in day and weekend futures for French, Italian and Spanish power futures or register these for clearing.

Power trading on EEX rose 24 percent in 2014, it said last week. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by John Stonestreet)