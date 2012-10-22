North Sea Fram field to provide 5 pct of UK's gas

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 22 The Fram field in the North Sea
will be on stream within three years, Royal Dutch/Shell
said, calling it one of its most significant UK developments of
the past decade and one that will provide 5 percent of Britain's
gas at peak production.
Shell, which shares the field with U.S.-based Exxon Mobil
, said it will be producing 35,000 barrels of oil and gas
equivalent (boe) a day at its peak, about two thirds of which
will be gas. That will be about 2 percent of Britain's combined
oil and gas output.
The announcement of development go-ahead came after Shell
won approval from the UK Department of Energy and Climate
change.
The UK North Sea is in decline as an oil and gas source but
Shell has decided to install new infrastructure there with a
floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and a
pipeline spur that has been designed to tie in fields that are
currently stranded, said Glen Cayley, Shell's vice president,
technical, Europe.
The Fram field is located 220 kilometres east of Aberdeen in
Scotland and 50 kilometres west of the line separating the UK
North Sea from Norway's in waters approximately 100 metres
deep.
The development plan contains eight production wells, one
production water re-injection (PWRI) well, two subsea drill
centres and a subsea flowline bundle, all producing to an FPSO
vessel.
It is expected to have a field life of 20-30 years, Cayley
said.