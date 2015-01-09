Low energy prices hit some Carlyle funds

Jan 9 Carlyle Group LP said on Friday the
value of its natural resources-focused private equity fund
portfolio fell by 8 percent in the fourth quarter, highlighting
the impact of lower oil and natural gas prices on such
investments.
Key producers have shown no sign of cutting output in the
face of a global supply glut, driving global oil benchmarks to
their lowest since 2009, down more than 50 percent from June
levels.
This in turn has affected the valuation of private
equity-owned companies in the sector, particularly those that
assumed higher energy prices and took on high levels of debt.
Carlyle's 8 percent average drop in its natural resources
segment, which includes funds that invest in companies that
search for, and produce, oil and natural gas, compares with a
flat MSCI All Country World Index, the Washington, D.C.-based
firm said in a statement.
Carlyle's legacy energy funds, which include older funds
that were launched together with Riverstone Holdings LLC,
another buyout firm, were down 17 percent on average in the
fourth quarter, Carlyle said. Carlyle's share of performance
fees in those funds, however, is smaller than in the rest of its
portfolio.
Overall, Carlyle's funds that generate performance fees
appreciated by 1 percent. Carlyle's corporate private equity
funds, which accounted for about 85 percent of the firm's
earnings in the 12 months through September, rose by 7 percent.
Carlyle, founded in 1987 by David Rubenstein, William Conway
and Daniel D'Aniello, had $203 billion in assets under
management as of the end of September.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)