UPDATE 1-CenterPoint applies to trade natgas at La. hub

* CenterPoint Energy asks FERC to trade gas at La. hub
* Perryville interconnects with 21 gas systems
* U.S. benchmark trading hub also based in Louisiana
NEW YORK, March 21 CenterPoint Energy Inc
on Wednesday said its gas transmission unit filed with
federal regulators to establish a trading point for natural gas
at the Perryville Hub in northern Louisiana.
The Perryville Hub connects with new and growing supplies of
natural gas from Barnett shale in Texas, Haynesville shale in
North Louisiana, Woodford shale in Southeastern Oklahoma and
Fayetteville shale in Northeast Arkansas.
In its application with the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission, the company also sought to list the trading point on
the Intercontinental Exchange, the company said in a
statement.
The trading hub would have access to receive or deliver
natural gas from 21 interconnects with interstate natural gas
pipelines in the Perryville Hub.
In 2013, the Perryville Hub will also directly connect with
7 billion cubic feet of gas from the Perryville Gas Storage
project, further increasing liquidity and creating additional
opportunities for CenterPoint's CEGT and Mississippi River
Transmission pipeline customers.
Natural gas traders have been speculating for years about
the opportunity to create a new benchmark trading hub for U.S.
natural gas futures, one less vulnerable to Gulf Coast
hurricanes and storm surges.
Since 1989, Henry Hub, which is located in southern
Louisiana and interconnects with nine interstate and four
intrastate pipelines, has been the pricing point for natural gas
futures contracts traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
But trading volume at Henry Hub has been declining in recent
years due to a drop in Gulf Coast gas production, while rising
output from several huge shale plays in the region has led to
more pipelines interconnects at Perryville.
Henry Hub was affected by flooding and storm surge from
hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, shutting for about two
weeks, then again briefly in 2008 from other storms.
NYMEX was forced to declare force majeure on deliveries of
certain gas contracts when Henry Hub was shut.
While Henry Hub was not affected by storms in recent years,
the "hurricane premium" remains a cause of concern with the
benchmark's current location.
Sabine Hub Services Co, a unit of Chevron, runs the
Henry Hub.
In 2011, the Henry Hub was the site of a land dispute in
which Sabine sued in U.S. district court in Louisiana to condemn
the land near the site and expropriate it from the family that
had owned it for generations, arguing it was acting in the
national interest.