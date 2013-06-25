European coal futures fall below $85/tonne

| LONDON, June 25
LONDON, June 25 Coal futures prices fell below
the psychologically important $85 level on Tuesday, their lowest
since December 2009, putting further pressure on producers to
cut supply.
API2 coal futures for 2014 delivery, the main benchmark used
by European power generators for buying the fuel from the
forward market, fell to $84.45/tonne this morning, down around
17 percent since the beginning of the year.
Coal derivatives have been one of the worst performing
commodities this year, Reuters data shows.
Coal is the world's most used fossil fuel for power
generation. The price drops mean that coal is much more
attractive for European power generation than gas, its main
fossil fuel competitor.
German electricity for sale in 2014 generated from coal is
now around 25 euros ($32.84) per megawatt-hour (MWh) more
profitable than gas-fired power production, Reuters data shows.
Sliding coal futures prices, fears that China's demand for
commodities will slow, and the likelihood that President Barack
Obama will announce tougher curbs on coal-fired power plants in
a major speech on climate policy later on Tuesday have worsened
the outlook for the coal mining sector.
The latest coal price drops extended a long lasting downward
trend of almost 6 percent since the beginning of the month and
more than 35 percent since spring 2011, when prices last peaked.
Traders said that further drops were possible as the market
continues to react to abundant coal supplies, slack global
demand as well as 8-year low prices for electricity in Germany.
Outside the eastern U.S., major producers of coal have been
reluctant to make big production cuts this year as the costs of
closing mines are high, while many producers are locked into
'take-or-pay' contracts with railways and ports that can make it
more expensive not to produce coal.
Weaker currencies in Australia, Russia and South Africa have
partly insulated coal producers from the impact of sharply lower
dollar-denominated coal prices.
Analysts say big mining conglomerates are also reluctant to
be the first to make big production cuts to prop up the market,
because they have to deal with the costs of closing a mine while
rivals could benefit from any resulting higher prices.
However some producers - particularly in the U.S. - may have
no choice to shut mines as their financial state becomes even
more parlous, traders and analysts said.
Shares in U.S. coal miners Peabody and Arch Coal
fell 8 per cent and 5 percent respectively on Monday.
