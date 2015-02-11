TABLE-Colombia oil output above 1 mln barrels for fourth month

BOGOTA, Feb 11 Colombia produced an average
1,034,500 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in January, a 2.7
percent increase over December and up 2 percent from the same
month a year earlier, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on
Wednesday.
January's increase, marking the fourth straight month with
output above 1 million barrels, was due mainly to increased
volumes at large fields controlled by state-run oil company
Ecopetrol. Ecopetrol and its operating partners
accounted for 841,000 barrels per day of the total.
Average national output in 2014 was 988,100 bpd.
Natural gas production in January increased 1.6 percent over
December to an average 1.059 billion cubic feet per day, the
ministry said. But that was 8 percent less than the 1.152
billion produced in January last year.
The main players in Colombia's oil sector, which has grown
rapidly in recent years, have trimmed investment budgets with
oil prices more than halving since June. Toronto-listed Pacific
Rubiales is the Andean nation's largest private sector
producer.
The sector has been hurt by regulatory issues including long
waits to obtain environmental licenses to drill and pump crude,
attacks by Marxist rebels, and increasing community resistance
to extractive industries.
The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output:
CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
2015 2014
JAN 1,035 1,014
2014 2013
DEC 1,007 1,008
NOV 1,002 1,014
OCT 1,002 986
SEPT 993 1,000
AUG 999 1,033
JULY 968 1,023
JUNE 1,008 978
MAY 950 1,019
APRIL 935 1,011
MARCH 977 1,013
FEB 1,002 997
JAN 1,014 1,015
SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)