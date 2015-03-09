版本:
TABLE-Colombia February oil output averages 1.03 mln bpd

BOGOTA, March 9 Colombia produced an average
1,027,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in February, down 0.7
percent from January, but up 2.3 percent from the same month a
year earlier, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Monday.
    Natural gas production in February decreased 8 percent from
the same month last year to an average 1.074 billion cubic feet
per day, the ministry said.
    Average national output in 2014 was 988,100 bpd. The
association of private-sector oil producers in Colombia expects
output to rise slightly this year despite a sharp drop in crude
oil prices. 
    The main players in Colombia's oil sector, which has grown 
rapidly in recent years, have trimmed investment budgets with
oil prices more than halving since June. State-run Ecopetrol
 produces more than half Colombia's oil, while
Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales is the biggest private
player.
    The sector has been hurt by regulatory issues, including
long waits to obtain environmental licenses to drill and pump
crude, attacks by Marxist rebels, and increasing community
resistance to extractive industries.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency.

CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
                           2015               2014
       FEB                1,027              1,004
       JAN                1,035              1,014
 
                           2014               2013
       DEC                1,007              1,008
       NOV                1,002              1,014
       OCT                1,004                986
       SEPT                 996              1,000
       AUG                1,002              1,033
       JULY                 971              1,023
       JUNE               1,011                978
       MAY                  952              1,019
       APRIL                938              1,011
       MARCH                979              1,013
       FEB                1,004                997
 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Peter Galloway)
