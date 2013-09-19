版本:
More oil, gas leaks found in Colorado after floods -regulator

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Floods in Colorado have caused 10 leaks and spills so far in the state's oil and natural gas patch that are being tracked, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commision said.

Two of the spills came from Anadarko Petroleum Corp's well sites, where the oil was carried off in floodwater, according to the regulator.

The other spills involved sheens that came from oil and gas equipment, the commission said in a statement.

