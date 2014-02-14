版本:
Whiting says 50-70 bpd of fracking fluid leaking from ND well

NEW YORK Feb 14 A Whiting Petroleum oil well in North Dakota was leaking 50-70 barrels per day of drilling fluid on Friday after a well blowout on Thursday afternoon, the company said.

The leak, which contained fluids used in fracking, was contained and was not flowing into any nearby waterways, a spokesman said.
