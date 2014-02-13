UPDATE 4-Train carrying Canadian oil derails, leaks in Pennsylvania

By Robert Gibbons and Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK Feb 13 A 120-car Norfolk Southern Corp
train carrying heavy Canadian crude oil derailed and
spilled in western Pennsylvania on Thursday, adding to a string
of recent accidents that have prompted calls for stronger safety
standards.
There were no reports of injury or fire after 21 tank cars
came off the track and crashed into a nearby industrial building
at a bend by the Kiskiminetas River in the town of Vandergrift.
Nineteen of the derailed cars were carrying oil, four of
which spilled between 3,000 and 4,000 gallons of oil, Norfolk
Southern said. The leaks have since been plugged. The two other
derailed tank cars held liquefied petroleum gas.
The train, which originated in Chicago, was destined for an
asphalt plant in Paulsboro, New Jersey, owned by NuStar,
a NuStar spokeswoman said.
The clean-up was under way on Thursday as a heavy winter
storm gathered pace, leaving about 4 inches (10 cm) of snow on
the ground by midday Thursday. An investigator from the Federal
Railroad Administration was en route to the scene, the railroad
regulator said.
"I heard a strange noise, a hollow, screeching sound," said
Ray Cochran, who watched the train derail from his home on a
hill above the tracks. "I looked out the window and saw three or
four tankers turn over and one of them ran into the building."
The train, which was also carrying food products, crashed
into a track-side building owned by MSI Corporation that makes
metal products.
All employees had been accounted for, said Sandy Smythe, a
public information officer with Westmoreland County's public
safety department, which includes Vandergrift borough.
MSI declined to comment.
Thursday's accident is the latest in a spate of crude oil
train derailments that has prompted calls for more stringent
rules regulating crude by rail, shipments of which have soared
in recent years as pipelines fail to keep up with growing
supply.
It comes ahead of a Senate hearing concerning the safety of
transporting crude by rail, which has become a major political
issue as the incidents pile up. The hearing was scheduled for
Thursday, but was delayed by the snow.
Thursday's accident was the second in less than a month in
Pennsylvania. A train hauling crude on a CSX Corp
railroad jumped the tracks and nearly toppled over a bridge in
Philadelphia on Jan. 20. There were no injuries or fire in that
incident.
A train carrying Bakken oil from North Dakota last July
derailed and exploded in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, killing 47 people
and decimating much of the small town.
U.S. and Canadian railroad companies, tank car owners and
regulators are investigating ways to transport crude on the
rails more safely. Much of the focus is on phasing out older
tank cars, known as DOT-111s, that do not meet the latest safety
standards.
DOT-111s built before 2011 are prone to puncture and fire
during accidents, regulators say.
It is as yet unclear what type of cars were involved in
Thursday's accident.