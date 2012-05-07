版本:
Brent crude ends near flat, down 2 cents after dive

NEW YORK May 7 Brent crude futures inched lower on Monday, in choppy trading, recovering from intraday lows that attracted buying by bargain hunters after slumping early when European election results revived worries about the region's debt woes.

Brent June crude dipped 2 cents, or 0.02 percent, to settle at $113.16 a barrel, having fallen to $110.34, the lowest intraday price since Jan. 30, and reaching a $113.38 high.

