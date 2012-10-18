版本:
U.S. crude turns higher as shut Keystone pipeline supports

NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. crude futures turned higher on Thursday in choppy trading, supported by news that TransCanada Corp had shut the Keystone crude oil pipeline to the U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent from Canada.

U.S. November crude was up 8 cents at $92.20 a barrel at 12:24 p.m. EDT (1624 GMT), having recovered after falling to $90.66 earlier in the session.

