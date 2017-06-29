FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Cyprus says to push ahead with energy plans despite challenges
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 上午11点02分 / 2 天前

Cyprus says to push ahead with energy plans despite challenges

记者 Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou

2 分钟阅读

ATHENS, June 29 (Reuters) - Cyprus will push ahead with its oil and gas development plans despite potential setbacks, including the decades-long Cyprus conflict, its energy minister said on Thursday.

Cyprus is keen to develop its energy sector to bolster an economy that relies largely on tourism and business services. But its efforts could be complicated by the island's division between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots.

Turkey, which supports a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in northern Cyprus, says the island's Greek Cypriot-led government has no right to explore for hydrocarbons.

On Wednesday, Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders began fresh reunification talks in what United Nations mediators say represents the best chance at peace in decades.

"There is absolutely no doubt that being able to resolve such a longstanding issue, as well as others which are pending in our region, will go a long way to mitigate ... the political risk," Cypriot Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis told a conference in Athens.

But he added Cyprus would "have to work around" the challenges.

"If, in the Eastern Med, with all the challenges that exist between the countries, we were waiting for all of them to be resolved before we take action ... we wouldn't have done anything so far," Lakkotrypis said.

"We need to continue to work together in this region in order to derisk all the projects that are on the table."

Cyprus has approved contracts with France's Total, Italy's Eni, Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum to explore for oil and gas in offshore areas south of the island. It made its first natural gas discovery in 2011. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below