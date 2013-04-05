UPDATE 2-No injuries in gas compressor blast in Oklahoma -DCP Midstream

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 5 No one was injured in an explosion and fire at a natural gas compressor station in rural Logan County, Oklahoma, late Thursday, the station's owner DCP Midstream LLC said on Friday.
The blast occurred near Langston, about 45 miles (72 km) north of Oklahoma City.
A company spokeswoman said the facility is a small gathering station, about 3 million cubic feet per day. It is a low-pressure gathering system.
"We responded quickly to isolate the line, allowing the fire to subside safely," spokeswoman Lisa Newkirk said.
"There were no injuries, the fire is out and market supply customers are unaffected," she added.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
DCP Midstream is a joint venture between Spectra Energy and Phillips 66.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.