版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 6日 星期六 03:20 BJT

UPDATE 2-No injuries in gas compressor blast in Oklahoma -DCP Midstream

April 5 No one was injured in an explosion and fire at a natural gas compressor station in rural Logan County, Oklahoma, late Thursday, the station's owner DCP Midstream LLC said on Friday.

The blast occurred near Langston, about 45 miles (72 km) north of Oklahoma City.

A company spokeswoman said the facility is a small gathering station, about 3 million cubic feet per day. It is a low-pressure gathering system.

"We responded quickly to isolate the line, allowing the fire to subside safely," spokeswoman Lisa Newkirk said.

"There were no injuries, the fire is out and market supply customers are unaffected," she added.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

DCP Midstream is a joint venture between Spectra Energy and Phillips 66.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐