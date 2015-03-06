TRLPC: Energy companies raising debt to repay revolvers

NEW YORK, March 6 Energy and energy services companies are raising new leveraged loans and high yield bonds to repay some of their existing revolving credits to match lower borrowing bases, which have been slashed by the drop in oil prices.

A borrowing base determines the amount of money that companies can borrow, based on the value of collateral that the company pledges. It is reevaluated regularly, as it is often linked to reserves, which are tied to oil prices.

The dramatic drop in oil prices from nearly $100 per barrel in the summer of 2014 to $50.50 this week has shrunk borrowing bases, which means that some energy companies are having to repay the difference between outstanding revolving credits and their smaller borrowing bases.

Cash-strapped energy companies are looking at a variety of ways to repay the debt. Some have opted to raise new second-lien loans or first- or second-lien bonds, while others are raising fresh equity or selling assets.

Exploration and production company Atlas Resource Partners LP raised a new $250 million, five-year second-lien term loan to pay down its revolving credit and cut the borrowing base on its revolving credit to $750 million from $900 million.

The second-lien loan was provided by GSO Capital and Magnetar Capital at 900bp over Libor, which shows that energy companies are turning to alternative capital providers. This is something that could occur on a more regular basis throughout the year, sources said.

Independent energy company Comstock Resources is slashing the size of a revolving credit from $1 billion, to just $50 million by raising first-lien high yield bonds. The company had a borrowing base of $675 million at the end of last year.

The move is unusual due to the near-elimination of the revolver and as Comstock is refinancing the revolving credit with first-lien bonds, a banker said. Energy companies typically refinance revolving credits with second lien loans or bonds, according to a March 2 report from Credit Sights.

The first-lien notes were issued with a 10 percent coupon.

"This is one we will be watching very closely to gauge the attractiveness of such a deal and who might be next to pull off this type of strategy," CreditSights said.

Independent oil and gas producer Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc is taking a more traditional approach to pay down outstanding amounts under its $1.7 billion revolving credit by issuing second lien high-yield bonds. The company is cutting its borrowing base to $500 million from $1.5 billion.

Energy XXI sold $1.45 billion of second-lien high yield bonds due in 2020 last week to repay some of its revolving credits, which include $325 million of revolving credits for its subsidiary EPL Oil & Gas Inc. The 11 percent notes priced at 96.3 to yield 12 percent.

"Second-lien lenders are out there for the right price," said Stanford Renas, a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.

BACK IN THE GAME?

The fact that energy and energy services companies are now able to tap the market at all is viewed as positive as all energy companies were shut out of the U.S. leveraged loan market in late 2014 after oil prices dropped.

Deals that were underwritten and funded in late 2014, including a $500 million loan backing exploration and production company Vine Oil & Gas LP's buyout, a $480 million loan for UK-based undersea energy services company Proserv Ltd's buyout and a $220 million deal supporting oilfield services company Express Energy Services LP's buyout were stuck on banks books after being rejected by investors. These and are only just starting to be placed and are seeing painful discounts as low as 77.

Stronger companies are now able to access the market although weaker companies could still struggle to access capital, bankers are lawyers said.

"The important thing is that the market is bifurcating," said a banker. "In December, everyone was guilty."

The choice of repayment method - second-lien loans or bonds, first-lien bonds, asset sales or equity raises - is specific to each company and its credit profile. Raising equity is less favored than other options as it dilutes shareholders and energy companies' equity prices are low.

Some energy companies are also considering convertible bonds.

"Some people are talking about convertible debt offerings," Renas said. "I'm not aware of that many opportunities, but it's being explored."

As Atlas showed, raising funds from direct lenders could be easier for energy companies. This can eliminate market execution risk, said Doug Getten, a partner in Paul Hastings LLP's securities and capital markets practice.

Although direct lenders are able to offer term sheets without having to go out to the market to set terms, their terms are still credit specific.

"Despite increased activity recently, some companies could still have trouble accessing the markets, depending on their credit," Getten said. (Editing By Tessa Walsh)