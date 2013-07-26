版本:
Destin working on Mississippi gas plant for July 26/27 restart

July 26 Destin Pipeline Co LLC said it continued to remove liquids from the Pascagoula liquid handling facility in Mississippi and estimates work will be completed late on Friday night or early Saturday morning, versus a previous estimate of Wednesday.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by BP Plc's, Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.
