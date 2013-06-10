Destin Pipe to resume offshore gas service to Pascagoula plant

June 10 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Monday said it
expected to complete operational readiness testing early Tuesday
and would resume services from all offshore Gulf of Mexico
receipt points to the Pascagoula gas processing plant in
Mississippi later Tuesday.
Destin said in a website posting that transport services to
an alternate delivery point would no longer be available after
Tuesday. The Pascagoula plant had undergone a month-long
maintenance outage that ended last week, a prior posting said.
The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by
BP Plc's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's
Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake. It has the
capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of supply from
offshore wells in the Gulf of Mexico to the Pascagoula plant and
extending north, where it connects with nine major interstate
gas lines.