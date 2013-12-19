Tri-States NGL line work in U.S. South delayed to July-Aug -Destin

NEW YORK Dec 19 Planned work on the 80,000-barrel-per-day Tri-States Natural Gas Liquids pipeline running from Mobile, Alabama, to Kenner, Louisiana, has been postponed to between July and August, Destin Pipeline Co LLC said late Wednesday in a website posting.

The seven-to-10-day project had originally been slated for sometime between April 1 and June 30, a prior posting said.

The work is due to encroachment by a Mississippi Department of Transportation highway project.

While the Tri-State line is out of service, the Pascagoula gas processing plant will be unable to process gas from Destin's offshore Gulf of Mexico receipt points.

Destin said it was looking at whether it could offer an alternate delivery point to its natural gas shippers but also said it might do some maintenance work at the same time.

Further updates on the timing and potential impact of the project will be released as the schedule is refined.

The outage will not affect Destin's onshore receipt and delivery points, the posting said.

The 169-mile Tri-States pipeline is owned and operated by BP Pipelines North America.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system can carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day from offshore Gulf of Mexico to the Pascagoula plant and then north to interconnections with six major interstate gas lines.

It is majority-owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore holding a 33 percent stake.