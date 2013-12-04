Destin says offshore Gulf of Mexico natgas work to affect flows

BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 4 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Wednesday said due to maintenance work at an offshore Gulf of Mexico natural gas receipt point, it would be unable to receive gas from the Viosca Knoll Gathering System until further notice.
The Viosca Knoll Gathering System, owned by Enterprise Products Partners LP, is located off the coast of Louisiana. The system moves about 600 million cubic feet per day of gathered production into several major interstate gas pipelines, including the Destin system.
The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day from offshore Gulf of Mexico to the Pascagoula processing plant in Mississippi and then north to interconnections with six major interstate lines.
It is majority-owned by BP Plc's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.
April 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.