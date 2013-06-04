Destin Pipeline Co says Pascagoula, Miss., gas plant work complete

NEW YORK, June 4 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Tuesday said it had received notice from the operator of the Pascagoula natural gas processing plant in Mississippi that planned maintenance had been completed.

Destin said in a website posting that it would conduct operational readiness tests and anticipates it will resume normal offshore operations on its system on or about June 8. Onshore receipt and delivery points have not been affected.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of supply from offshore Gulf of Mexico to the Pascagoula plant and extending north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas lines.

It is majority-owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake. The Pascagoula plant is operated by BP and owned by BP America Corp and Enterprise Gas Processing LLC.