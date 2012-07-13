U.S. refinery shutdowns-Phillips 66, Tesoro, Exxon

BRIEF-Core-Mark Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.45 excluding items
* Core-Mark announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
July 13 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd) -TABLE: U.S. offline refining capacity seen up - IIR -Phillips 66 reports planned flaring at LA-Wilmington refinery -Tesoro says planned work continues at Kenai, Alaska, refinery -Exxon Torrance, Ca, refinery reports planned flaring -Phillips 66 Sweeny refinery reports coker flare, FCCU 3 emissions =============================================================================================== ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS ================================================================================================ Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link
* Core-Mark announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Edgewater reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Premier Financial Bancorp Inc announces 2016 annual financial results