U.S. refinery shutdowns-Phillips 66, Tesoro, Exxon

July 13 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd) -TABLE: U.S. offline refining capacity seen up - IIR -Phillips 66 reports planned flaring at LA-Wilmington refinery -Tesoro says planned work continues at Kenai, Alaska, refinery -Exxon Torrance, Ca, refinery reports planned flaring -Phillips 66 Sweeny refinery reports coker flare, FCCU 3 emissions =============================================================================================== ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS ================================================================================================ Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link