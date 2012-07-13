版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 13日 星期五 21:08 BJT

U.S. refinery shutdowns-Phillips 66, Tesoro, Exxon

July 13 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-TABLE: U.S. offline refining capacity seen up - IIR    
-Phillips 66 reports planned flaring at LA-Wilmington refinery   
-Tesoro says planned work continues at Kenai, Alaska, refinery 
-Exxon Torrance, Ca, refinery reports planned flaring       
-Phillips 66 Sweeny refinery reports coker flare, FCCU 3 emissions   
===============================================================================================
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
================================================================================================
Company       Location/Units Affected   Amount of Cut        Timing       Link

