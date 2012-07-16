U.S. refinery shutdowns- Motiva, Exxon, Sunoco

July 16 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-As Motiva investigates, no good news at stricken Texas refinery
-Exxon reports equipment upset at Illinois refinery
-TABLE: U.S. refining capacity offline to drop this week-IIR
-Exxon Torrance, Ca, refinery reports planned flaring
-Sunoco restarted vacuum tower unit at Philadelphia refinery
-Tesoro says turnaround activities at Kenai refinery complete
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link