公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 16日 星期一 21:16 BJT

U.S. refinery shutdowns- Motiva, Exxon, Sunoco

July 16 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-As Motiva investigates, no good news at stricken Texas refinery 
-Exxon reports equipment upset at Illinois refinery    
-TABLE: U.S. refining capacity offline to drop this week-IIR    
-Exxon Torrance, Ca, refinery reports planned flaring 
-Sunoco restarted vacuum tower unit at Philadelphia refinery 
-Tesoro says turnaround activities at Kenai refinery complete   

===============================================================================================
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
================================================================================================
Company       Location/Units Affected   Amount of Cut        Timing       Link

