U.S. refinery shutdowns - Petrobras, Citgo, Shell

July 18 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-TABLE: U.S. off-line refining capacity seen down - IIR
-Petrobras bringing units back at Pasadena refinery
-Citgo: Minor impact to output from Corpus Christi fire
-Petrobras shuts Pasadena refinery due to power blip
-Shell shuts cogeneration unit at Anacortes refinery
-Shell Anacortes, Wa, refinery reports SRU 3 upset
-Valero: No material impact on production from McKee SRU snag
-Tesoro restarts Los Angeles-area refinery FCCU
-Alon Big Spring crude unit compressor trips - filing
-Exxon Beaumont refinery hydrocracker resumes normal ops
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
