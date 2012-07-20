版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 20日 星期五 22:36 BJT

U.S. refinery shutdowns - Petrobras, Lyondell, Valero

July 20 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-Petrobras says Texas refinery at planned rates 
-Lyondell reports flaring at Houston refinery-community line 
-Valero: No production impact from McKee ESP snag 
-Valero: Planned work under way at Corpus Christi refinery 
-Phillips 66 says work at the Ponca City refinery complete 
-Phillips 66: Maintenance work complete at Wilmington refinery 
-Citgo says Corpus Christi refinery units back after fire 
================================================================================================
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
================================================================================================
Company       Location/Units Affected   Amount of Cut        Timing       Link

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐