U.S. refinery shutdowns - Petrobras, Lyondell, Valero

July 20 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd) -Petrobras says Texas refinery at planned rates -Lyondell reports flaring at Houston refinery-community line -Valero: No production impact from McKee ESP snag -Valero: Planned work under way at Corpus Christi refinery -Phillips 66 says work at the Ponca City refinery complete -Phillips 66: Maintenance work complete at Wilmington refinery -Citgo says Corpus Christi refinery units back after fire ================================================================================================ ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS ================================================================================================ Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link