U.S. refinery shutdowns - Sunoco, Valero, Exxon

* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors
July 23 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd) -Sunoco reports planned work on Girard Point alky unit -Sunoco restarts low sulfur gasoline unit at Point Breeze -TABLE: U.S. off-line refining capacity seen down - IIR -Valero: Fire put out at Meraux refinery, no injuries -Exxon reports equipment upset at Joliet, IL, refinery -Phillips 66 warns of flaring at Wilmington, CA, refinery -Valero Corpus Christi refinery at planned rates after work ================================================================================================ ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS ================================================================================================ Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025