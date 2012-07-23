版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 23日 星期一 22:24 BJT

U.S. refinery shutdowns - Sunoco, Valero, Exxon

July 23 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-Sunoco reports planned work on Girard Point alky unit 
-Sunoco restarts low sulfur gasoline unit at Point Breeze 
-TABLE: U.S. off-line refining capacity seen down - IIR 
-Valero: Fire put out at Meraux refinery, no injuries 
-Exxon reports equipment upset at Joliet, IL, refinery    
-Phillips 66 warns of flaring at Wilmington, CA, refinery   
-Valero Corpus Christi refinery at planned rates after work   

================================================================================================
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
================================================================================================
Company       Location/Units Affected   Amount of Cut        Timing       Link

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐