U.S. refinery shutdowns - Flint Hills, Valero, BP

July 24 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd) -Flint Hills Corpus Christi refinery reports benzene leak -Valero reports Port Arthur SRU incinerator offline -Flint Hills reports cumene unit snag at Corpus Christi -BP Texas City refinery ultraformer to resume ops- filing -PBF Energy to expand Delaware City rail capacity-source -Sunoco's Point Breeze FCC unit down for work-source -Valero shuts all units at Meraux refinery after fire -Exxon warns of planned flaring at Torrance, CA refinery ================================================================================================ ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS ================================================================================================ Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link