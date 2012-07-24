版本:
U.S. refinery shutdowns - Flint Hills, Valero, BP

July 24 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-Flint Hills Corpus Christi refinery reports benzene leak 
-Valero reports Port Arthur SRU incinerator offline    
-Flint Hills reports cumene unit snag at Corpus Christi  
-BP Texas City refinery ultraformer to resume ops- filing    
-PBF Energy to expand Delaware City rail capacity-source 
-Sunoco's Point Breeze FCC unit down for work-source 
-Valero shuts all units at Meraux refinery after fire 
-Exxon warns of planned flaring at Torrance, CA refinery 

