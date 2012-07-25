版本:
U.S. refinery shutdowns - Sinclair, Phillips 66, Tesoro

July 25 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-TABLE: U.S. off-line refining capacity seen down - IIR    
-Sinclair restarts TGTU and TTO after trip at Wyoming refinery    
-Phillips Rodeo refinery reports flaring due to valve leak 
-Tesoro says maintenance under way at Golden Eagle refinery 
-BP: Husky Toledo refinery set for September turnaround 
-Valero restarts Port Arthur SRU incinerator after upset    
-Brief fire at Indiana refinery on Monday night - BP  
-Ohio refinery ops at normal rates after planned work: Husky      
-BP reduced crude run rates at Whiting refinery-trade   
        
