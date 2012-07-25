U.S. refinery shutdowns - Sinclair, Phillips 66, Tesoro

July 25 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd) -TABLE: U.S. off-line refining capacity seen down - IIR -Sinclair restarts TGTU and TTO after trip at Wyoming refinery -Phillips Rodeo refinery reports flaring due to valve leak -Tesoro says maintenance under way at Golden Eagle refinery -BP: Husky Toledo refinery set for September turnaround -Valero restarts Port Arthur SRU incinerator after upset -Brief fire at Indiana refinery on Monday night - BP -Ohio refinery ops at normal rates after planned work: Husky -BP reduced crude run rates at Whiting refinery-trade ================================================================================================ ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS ================================================================================================ Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link