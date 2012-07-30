版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 30日 星期一 21:54 BJT

U.S. refinery shutdowns - Phillips, PBF, Sunoco

July 27 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-Phillips JV Wood River refinery reports compressor shutdown    
-TABLE-U.S. off-line refining capacity seen higher 
-PBF reports CO boiler failure at Delaware City refinery 
-Sunoco shuts FCC at Philadelphia refinery - filing 
-Sunoco reports alky unit shut at Phila. Refinery 
-Coker at Whiting refinery to come online in 2 to 4 weeks-sources    
-Valero: Work under way at Port Arthur refinery SRU, SCOT unit    
================================================================================================
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
================================================================================================
Company       Location/Units Affected   Amount of Cut        Timing       Link

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐