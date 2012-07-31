U.S. refinery shutdowns - Valero, Exxon, Sunoco, BP

July 27 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd) -Valero plans turnaround at Texas, Canada refineries in Q1 -Valero: Gulf Coast hydrocracker projects delayed -Exxon warns of flaring at Torrance, Calif. refinery -Valero expects Benicia FCC to be back in service by mid-August -Valero sees Meraux refinery to be back by end of August -Sunoco to restart Philadelphia gasoline unit Tuesday-source -Valero updates on Q3, Q4 refinery turnaround schedule -BP says Whiting crude unit to come offline as part of upgrade -Valero says Port Arthur refinery to reach full rates in Q4 -BP reports process unit trip at Cherry Point, WA, refinery -Exxon: Maintenance finished at California refinery -Citgo sees output impact at Lemont from Enbridge pipeline outage -Citgo Lemont, IL, refinery FCC shut for repairs after upset -PBF restarted boiler at Delaware refinery -Exxon says Baytown refinery operations normal after unit snag -Motiva reports cat cracker upset at Norco refinery -Exxon reports HCU snag at Baytown refinery ================================================================================================ ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS ================================================================================================ Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link