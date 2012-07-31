U.S. refinery shutdowns - Valero, Exxon, Sunoco, BP

July 27 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-Valero plans turnaround at Texas, Canada refineries in Q1
-Valero: Gulf Coast hydrocracker projects delayed
-Exxon warns of flaring at Torrance, Calif. refinery
-Valero expects Benicia FCC to be back in service by mid-August
-Valero sees Meraux refinery to be back by end of August
-Sunoco to restart Philadelphia gasoline unit Tuesday-source
-Valero updates on Q3, Q4 refinery turnaround schedule
-BP says Whiting crude unit to come offline as part of upgrade
-Valero says Port Arthur refinery to reach full rates in Q4
-BP reports process unit trip at Cherry Point, WA, refinery
-Exxon: Maintenance finished at California refinery
-Citgo sees output impact at Lemont from Enbridge pipeline outage
-Citgo Lemont, IL, refinery FCC shut for repairs after upset
-PBF restarted boiler at Delaware refinery
-Exxon says Baytown refinery operations normal after unit snag
-Motiva reports cat cracker upset at Norco refinery
-Exxon reports HCU snag at Baytown refinery
