U.S. refinery shutdowns - Valero, Exxon, Sunoco, BP

July 27 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-Valero plans turnaround at Texas, Canada refineries in Q1 
-Valero: Gulf Coast hydrocracker projects delayed 
-Exxon warns of flaring at Torrance, Calif. refinery 
-Valero expects Benicia FCC to be back in service by mid-August 
-Valero sees Meraux refinery to be back by end of August 
-Sunoco to restart Philadelphia gasoline unit Tuesday-source 
-Valero updates on Q3, Q4 refinery turnaround schedule 
-BP says Whiting crude unit to come offline as part of upgrade 
-Valero says Port Arthur refinery to reach full rates in Q4 
-BP reports process unit trip at Cherry Point, WA, refinery 
-Exxon: Maintenance finished at California refinery 
-Citgo sees output impact at Lemont from Enbridge pipeline outage 
-Citgo Lemont, IL, refinery FCC shut for repairs after upset 
-PBF restarted boiler at Delaware refinery 
-Exxon says Baytown refinery operations normal after unit snag 
-Motiva reports cat cracker upset at Norco refinery 
-Exxon reports HCU snag at Baytown refinery 
