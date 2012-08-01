U.S. refinery shutdowns - Valero, Chevron, Exxon

Aug 1 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-Valero Corpus Christi refinery unit back after snag
-Chevron Richmond, Calif., refinery compressor trips-filing
-Exxon works on storage tank at Torrance refinery
-Phillips 66 says will keep Alliance refinery
-BP Whiting crude unit to come offline as part of upgrade
-Valero plans turnaround at Texas, Canada refineries in Q1
-Valero: Gulf Coast hydrocracker projects delayed
-Exxon warns of flaring at Torrance, Calif. refinery
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link