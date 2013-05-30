Europe to follow Italy's lead on smart meters

* Pioneer Italy has smart meters in 90 pct of homes
* Two-way meters cut reading cost, give real-time usage data
* EU utilities to spend 15.8 bln to install 110 million
meters
* Boost for meter makers Landis+Gyr, Itron, Echelon
By Stephen Jewkes
BOLOGNA, Italy, May 30 European utilities are
taking a cue from Italian state-controlled power provider Enel
, the pioneer of digital electricity metering which has
driven installation levels to more than 90 percent in Italian
households.
The smart meters allow utilities to collect real-time data
on customer consumption and manage networks remotely,
eliminating the need to send out costly technicians and visits
by meter readers.
France plans to deploy 35 million by 2020, Spain 13 million
by 2018, while the UK will kick-start efforts in 2015 to cover
30 million properties over five years.
A report by Berg Insight estimates around 15.8 billion euros
will be invested to install 110 million smart meters in Europe
by 2017, a potential boon for meter makers like Switzerland's
Toshiba-owned Landis+Gyr - Europe's market leader - and
Itron and Echelon of the United States.
But take-up has been patchy so far despite a European
directive in 2009 requiring 80 percent of EU households to have
smart meters installed by 2020 as part of an
environmentally-driven scheme to promote greater awareness of
energy use.
For consumers, the meters are a way to monitor their energy
use, though critics say the devices are costly, of little
practical use and a threat to data privacy.
"Customers are increasingly aware of their own consumption
patterns and are more motivated than ever to save energy, thanks
also to the information provided by the smart meters" Livio
Gallo, Director of Infrastructure and Networks at Enel, told
Reuters.
Enel, which has placed 40 million meters worldwide since
2001, has invested 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in installing
34 million with its own clients, saving 500 million euros a
year.
It is betting on repeating the experience abroad.
Enel plans to invest 1.4 billion euros to install 13 million
meters in Spain and Latin America. It also aims to deploy in
Romania and has piloted its technology with utilities in Russia,
the Philippines, Hong Kong and China.
Countries can mandate meter deployment through the
regulator, with guaranteed return on investment for the utility,
or favour a market-driven approach where utilities decide
whether, where and when to invest in meters.
The risk of the latter is that take-up may disappoint.
An initial market-driven approach in Germany, Europe's most
promising meter market, fell flat and a more regulation-based
approach is now being considered.
NOT TOO SMART
Compared to the average smart phone, smart meters are
actually quite dumb. They relay information back and forth in
real time and can provide accurate and transparent billing.
But for many people that's not enough.
"It's downstairs in the basement. Yes, it's got information
and I think it can tell you things, but who's got time for all
that? I need to see it on a screen in my home," Bologna
real-estate agent Salvatore said.
Apps displaying energy dashboards on smart phones, able to
show a consumer how much energy he is using at any time or
place, are in their early days. They could help personalise
energy tariffs, steering consumption to greater savings.
"If you see usage information on a regular basis, you see
opportunities to save. The average savings is 10-20 percent on
an energy bill just from seeing usage patterns," said
John McDonald a director for GE Energy Management's digital
energy business in the United States.
Gas meters are also smartening up.
Italy's regulator wants digital gas meters to be rolled out
from 2014 and distributors like Italgas, owned by Snam,
have already carried out trials with suppliers to test
technology.
An industry source said that with some 18 million gas meters
to replace, manufacturers would not be able to get up to speed
to meet demand unless rollout was gradual.