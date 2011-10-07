UPDATE 1-El Paso to expand TGP gas line in Pennsylvania

(Adds details)

Oct 7 El Paso Corp EP.N on Friday said its wholly owned Tennessee Gas Pipeline subsidiary had executed long-term agreements for the MPP natural gas pipeline project, designed to bring supply from the prolific Marcellus Shale to existing delivery points on its pipeline system.

The MPP project will expand TGP's 300 Line by 240,000 dekatherms per day (240 million cubic feet per day) and will include approximately eight miles of 30-inch pipeline looping and modifications to four existing compressor stations in the state, the company said in a statement.

The capacity is subscribed through agreements with Chesapeake Energy Marketing, Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) for 140,000 dekatherms per day and Southwestern Energy Co (SWN.N) unit Southwestern Energy Services Co for 100,000 dth/d.

Capital for the project is expected to be less than $100 million.

Pending regulatory approval, construction is slated to begin in 2013, with a Nov. 1, 2013 in-service date. (Editing by David Gregorio)