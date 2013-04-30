Southern Natural Gas to work on Miss. compressor station in May

BRIEF-Symbility Solutions announces Q4 and full year financial results
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
April 30 Southern Natural Gas Co said on Tuesday it would conduct expansion-related work in early May at the Enterprise natural gas compressor station located on its south line in Mississippi.
In a website posting, Southern said it would take the station out of service on May 2 for two to three days. "At this time no impact to interruptible service is anticipated," it said.
Due to pressure differentials, the company said it would monitor nominations at the Rose Hill to Southern interconnect, adding that the Destin-Enterprise to Southern interconnect could be affected.
The station is also slated to undergo a planned outage in mid-July.
In a separate posting, Southern said unscheduled maintenance at its Gwinville compressor station, also in Mississippi, had been completed and that unit returned to service.
The 7,600-mile (12,200-km) Southern Natural Gas system extends from supply basins in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf of Mexico to markets across the South including Atlanta and Birmingham. The system also connects to Southern LNG's Elba Island LNG terminal near Savannah, Georgia.
The company is wholly owned by El Paso Pipeline Partners , according to its website.
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
* ContraVir Pharma- TXL has completed phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, showing favorable safety, tolerability, drug distribution profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LVMH sales lifts European luxury sector (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)