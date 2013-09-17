Encana says 99 wells shut due to Colorado floods back in service

NEW YORK, Sept 17 Canadian energy producer
Encana Corp on Tuesday said 99 well shut due to
flooding in Colorado had returned to service, but nearly 300
remained shut in.
The company, which operates more than 1,200 wells in the
Denver-Julesburg basin in Colorado, had begun inspections and
was working with maintenance and production teams to repair and
mitigate effects from the storm, a spokesman said in an email to
Reuters.
"We still have not found any spills of any reportable
quantity, but cannot not rule out future discoveries until we
get to everything," said spokesman Doug Hock.