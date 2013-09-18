版本:
Encana returns more Colorado wells to service after floods

NEW YORK, Sept 18 Canadian energy producer Encana Corp said on Wednesday that 150 wells shut due to flooding in Colorado had been returned to service, but 245 remained shut in.

The company's environmental team was continuing a second day of inspections and had not found any "significant spills or releases at this point," a spokesman said in an email to Reuters. Encana operates more than 1,200 wells in the Denver-Julesburg basin in Colorado.

