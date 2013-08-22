New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK Aug 22 Enterprise Product Partners LP said it would perform scheduled work on its Chaco natural gas processing plant in New Mexico and several associated field gathering and compressor locations starting Sept. 9 and ending either Sept. 12 or 13.
In a website posting late Wednesday, the company said it expected minimal impact to natural gas flows on most days, but on Tuesday, Sept. 10, plant tests could impact flows for about half of the day. The company expects to reroute as much gas as possible to nearby facilities to lessen the impact.
Enterprise said the work was required to perform equipment maintenance, inspections and equipment modifications that are not possible during normal operations.
The Chaco plant is 100 percent owned by Enterprise and has a total gas processing capacity of 600 million cubic feet per day, according to the company's website.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.