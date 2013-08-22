Enterprise to work on Chaco, N. M., gas plant in early Sept.

NEW YORK Aug 22 Enterprise Product Partners LP said it would perform scheduled work on its Chaco natural gas processing plant in New Mexico and several associated field gathering and compressor locations starting Sept. 9 and ending either Sept. 12 or 13.

In a website posting late Wednesday, the company said it expected minimal impact to natural gas flows on most days, but on Tuesday, Sept. 10, plant tests could impact flows for about half of the day. The company expects to reroute as much gas as possible to nearby facilities to lessen the impact.

Enterprise said the work was required to perform equipment maintenance, inspections and equipment modifications that are not possible during normal operations.

The Chaco plant is 100 percent owned by Enterprise and has a total gas processing capacity of 600 million cubic feet per day, according to the company's website.