EOG Resources focused on sending more Bakken crude by rail -CEO

Sept 11 EOG Resources Inc will continue to use its rail loading facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma, and St. James, Louisiana, to send more Bakken crude oil by rail, Chief Executive Officer William Thomas told the Barclays Capital CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on Wednesday.

This will allow the company to capitalize on price differentials in the domestic crude oil market, he said.

EOG "has already sold oil to the East and West Coasts" and will continue to focus on the differentials to send crude by rail, he said. "Our unloading facilities give us a significant cost advantage."

The company drew 86 percent of its revenue from oil and natural gas liquids last year.