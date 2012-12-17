EEX exchange drops fee to attract new U.S. members

LONDON Dec 17 German-based European Energy
Exchange (EEX) will drop its annual fees for new U.S.-based
members in a drive to attract more U.S.-based participants for
its power, natural gas, coal and emissions products, the
exchange said on Monday.
Leipzig-based EEX is a leading exchange for key European
energy products such as German wholesale electricity and gas.
Owner Deutsche Boerse also owns the derivatives
exchange platform Eurex.
"As an incentive ... EEX and Eurex will not charge the
annual fee of 12,500 euros ($16,400) for the year 2013," EEX
said in a statement, adding that the offer would be valid for
U.S.-based companies that become members between January and
June 2013.
EEX says it has 223 trading participants from 22 countries,
218 of which are based in Europe.