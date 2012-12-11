Natural gas explosion in WV hit NiSource's Columbia Gas line

UPDATE 1-AirAsia X cleared for US flights, 1st Asian budget carrier to get nod
* Says received FAA nod to fly to any destination within U.S.
NEW YORK Dec 11 An explosion occurred on Tuesday along the Columbia Gas Transmission natural gas pipeline in West Virginia, which is run by NiSource Inc, a company spokeswoman confirmed.
The explosion hit near the Lanham compressor station just before 1 p.m. EST, she said, adding that the fire had been contained.
There was no detail on the cause of the explosion or how much gas supply had been disrupted on the 20-inch line.
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.