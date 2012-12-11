版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 04:12 BJT

Natural gas explosion in WV hit NiSource's Columbia Gas line

NEW YORK Dec 11 An explosion occurred on Tuesday along the Columbia Gas Transmission natural gas pipeline in West Virginia, which is run by NiSource Inc, a company spokeswoman confirmed.

The explosion hit near the Lanham compressor station just before 1 p.m. EST, she said, adding that the fire had been contained.

There was no detail on the cause of the explosion or how much gas supply had been disrupted on the 20-inch line.

