Fund managers who called oil debacle say they'll stay away for years

NEW YORK Jan 25 A number of mutual fund
managers who dumped their shares in energy companies before oil
slid to 12-year lows now see themselves avoiding the sector for
years to come rather than picking up shares trading at their
cheapest levels in years.
Their continued pessimism contrasts starkly with a more
bullish attitude among analysts in the most recent poll by
Thomson Reuters. That early January poll showed analysts
expecting the price of Brent crude to average $52.50 a barrel
this year, or about 70 percent more than Monday's trading price
near $31 a barrel.
On Jan. 4, the day Reuters published the poll, Brent settled
at $37.22.
A total of 28 diversified mutual funds are now avoiding
energy stocks entirely, up from 17 funds at the end of 2014,
according to Lipper data, even though diversified funds
typically would hold some shares of the sector that makes up 6
percent of the S&P500.
Graham Tanaka, portfolio manager of the Tanaka Growth Fund,
sold all his energy stocks in early 2015, partly because he
expects innovations in fracking technology will keep the market
oversupplied for the foreseeable future. At the same time,
technological improvement allows companies to produce oil at
lower and lower prices, making it easier to bring mothballed
rigs back on line quickly, he said.
His decision to sidestep the 30 percent decline in the S&P
500 Energy sector over the last 12 months was one reason why his
fund has outperformed the broad index by 7.5 percentage points
over that time. Some energy stocks, such as Chesapeake Energy
Corp and Marathon Oil Corp, are down more than
28 percent for the year to date.
He is not close to buying back in, he says, because even
after the steep drops, investors remain too optimistic for quick
recovery.
"If most people still think oil is going to go to $50, then
we're going to see further downside. We might have to wait until
expectations get down to $20 and it's clear that nobody wants
these companies before we move back in" Tanaka said.
MANAGERS AVOIDING ENERGY
It is unusual, but not unprecedented, for diversified fund
managers to completely avoid one sector, said Todd Rosenbluth,
director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ. Funds
typically need exposure to at least six of the 10 market sectors
to be considered diversified, he said. At the same time, the
dwindling market caps of energy companies now means they account
for just 1.3 percent of the weighting of the S&P 500 Growth
index, he said.
"Energy has become a value sector and even some of those
managers don't want to take on the risk," he said.
Some funds avoid energy exposure as a matter of course. The
Polen Growth fund, for instance, has not owned any energy stocks
since it launched in 2010 because even well-run energy companies
are ultimately dependent on the price of a commodity that is
hard to forecast, said portfolio manager Daniel Davidowitz. The
Jensen Quality Growth fund, meanwhile, has not owned energy
stocks in over 10 years because they have not passed the fund's
screens that focus on consistent earnings growth, said
co-portfolio manager Eric Schoenstein.
Even some managers who would typically buy energy say that
now is not the time. Robert Watson of the Destra Focused Equity
fund said that, with the U.S. business cycle nearing the end of
its expansion from the depths of the Great Recession, energy
stocks likely will not recover until after the next recession.
Bob Doll, portfolio manager of the large-cap blend Nuveeen
Concentrated Core fund, has not owned energy stocks since his
fund launched in 2013 because of the rising level of oil supply.
He is not going to move back in until global economic growth
improves significantly, even if that means missing the bottom
with oil prices, he said.
"It is not about time, it is about fundamentals changing,"
he said.
