UPDATE 1-Energy Future favors Hunt debt repayment plan to exit bankruptcy

By Tom Hals
July 24 As Energy Future Holdings Corp nears a
deadline for ending its bankruptcy, Texas's largest power
company has crowned a group supported by Hunt Consolidated Inc
as the new leader in the effort to craft the best plan.
Hunt has teamed up with junior creditors of Energy Future
Holdings to raise about $12.1 billion to repay the power
company's debt and convert its power distribution business,
known as Oncor, into a real estate investment trust, or REIT.
Energy Future Holdings filed an amended plan of
reorganization on Thursday. In a court document, it said the
Hunt-backed plan was considered superior to a competing
reorganization plan backed by investment firm Fidelity
Management.
"Subject to the resolution of certain critical issues, which
the debtors believe can be resolved, the debtors view the REIT
transaction as the superior path to exit because it would
resolve the vast majority of contested issues in this case,"
Energy Future said in a court document.
In June, the company said the Fidelity plan, which would
convert Energy Future debts to equity, was more advanced and was
the more likely path out of bankruptcy.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware is
expected to hold hearings to confirm an exit plan as soon as
October.
The Hunt-backed plan envisions raising $5.1 billion from a
rights offering backed by junior creditors, including affiliates
of BlackRock, Centerbrige Partners, Goldman Sachs and Avenue
Capital. That money would be used to repay more senior debt in
full, according to court documents.
"We look forward to working diligently with EFH in the
coming days to be chosen as the final bankruptcy plan," Hunter
Hunt, chief executive of Hunt Consolidated Energy, said in a
statement.
Energy Future's 80 percent stake in Oncor, the largest power
lines business in Texas, is considered the company's crown jewel
thanks to its steady cash flows. Creditors have estimated its
value at $19 billion.
Both plans envision spinning off the company's Luminant
power generation and TXU utility businesses to senior creditors.
Energy Future filed for bankruptcy protection in 2014,
squeezed by weak power prices and unsustainable debt. Much of
the company's $42 billion in debt stems from a record 2007
leveraged buyout of TXU Corp, led by KKR & Co, TPG and the
private equity arm of Goldman Sachs.
The case is In re Energy Future Holdings, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-10979.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Dan
Grebler and David Gregorio)