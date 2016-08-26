U.S. judge approves Energy Future's bankruptcy exit plan

Aug 26 U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi signed off on a plan on Friday for the bulk of Energy Future Holdings Corp's operations to exit bankruptcy.

Energy Future, Texas' biggest power company, filed for Chapter 11 protection in April 2014 to deal with $42 billion in debt. Its 80 percent stake in power distribution business remains in Chapter 11.

