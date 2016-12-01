UPDATE 1-Energy Future bankruptcy exit hearings set for February

(New from fourth paragraph, adding comments from judge and
lawyer for junior creditors)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del. Dec 1 Texas power company
Energy Future Holdings Corp will start hearings in February to
confirm its Chapter 11 bankruptcy exit plan and its proposed
sale of its power lines business to NextEra Energy Inc
for $18.6 billion, a judge said on Thursday.
Those hearings had been scheduled to begin on Thursday, but
were postponed after the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled
last month that the company owed holders of its first-lien and
second-lien notes about $800 million more than anticipated.
The company's plan is based on a sale of its main asset, its
stake in the Texas-based Oncor power distribution business, to
NextEra Energy of Juno Beach, Florida.
Energy Future filed a modified plan of reorganization on
Thursday that essentially shifted the cost of last month's
appeals court ruling to holders of junior unsecured notes, by
reducing their payout by roughly $800 million.
Those junior creditors argued to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware that NextEra should
be on the hook for making the unanticipated payment to the
first-lien and second-lien noteholders. If the Florida power
company did not want to pay, then it should drop its merger
plan, their lawyer argued.
The unsecured noteholders also asked the judge for a
six-week "time out" in the case.
"We should be entitled to a short window to explore a
potentially better alternative," said Abid Qureshi, a lawyer for
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer Feld who represents the unsecured
noteholders. He said the investors holding the unsecured
so-called PIK notes wanted to see if they could find a buyer for
Oncor to replace NextEra.
Sontchi rejected their proposed schedule, saying it was
important to move the two-and-a-half year case along or risk
losing the NextEra deal.
"A six-week time out is not reasonable," he said. "There is
a bird in hand here with NextEra."
Energy Future filed for bankruptcy in 2014 to cut its $42
billion in debt. The company has already spun off its power
generation business, known as Luminant, and its TXU retail
utility to senior lenders who were owed $24 billion.
Energy Future was created from the record $45 billion
leveraged buyout of TXU Corp in 2007, a deal led by KKR & Co and
TPG Capital.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by
David Gregorio and Grant McCool)