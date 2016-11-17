Energy Future owes $431 mln to noteholders, U.S. appeals court rules

| WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del Nov 17 A unit of Texas power
company Energy Future Holdings Corp must pay a $431 million
premium to investors for refinancing billions of dollars of
their debt at lower rates during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a
U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.
The ruling by the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in
Philadelphia, which reversed lower court decisions, was issued
two weeks before Energy Future starts a trial to confirm its
plan of reorganization.
The plan is built around the sale of Energy Future's main
asset, its stake in the Oncor power line business, to NextEra
Energy Inc of Juno Beach, Florida, for about $18.4
billion.
Noteholders have said if they prevail at the appeals court
it could cut NextEra's investment by $500 million, which is the
premium they are owed plus interest.
The three-judge appellate panel ruled that the U.S. District
Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware erred when they held
that an Energy Future unit, EFIH, was not obligated to pay
noteholders an early redemption premium. EFIH refinanced their
$4 billion in first-lien notes after it filed for bankruptcy,
saving the company $13 million a month in interest.
The investors argued their notes contained a "make-whole"
premium that was meant to compensate them for the loss of
interest if the notes were repaid early.
Attorneys for EFIH and noteholders could not immediately be
reached for comment on the ruling.
In siding with the investors, Judge Thomas Ambro said the
notes were governed by New York law, and decisions by that
state's courts "reinforce our conclusion that EFIH must pay the
make-whole."
Energy Future filed for bankruptcy in April 2014 with $42
billion of debt, making it one of the largest Chapter 11 cases
since the financial crisis.
The company split its business during its Chapter 11, and
its power generation business known as Luminant and its retail
utility, known as TXU, have exited bankruptcy under the
ownership of investment funds that held its debt.
Energy Future's remaining business is its holding in Oncor,
Texas's largest operator of power lines.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Noeleen Walder and Grant McCool)