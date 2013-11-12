South East Europe at biggest risk of Ukraine-Russia gas row

* Italy could also struggle if row clashes with Libyan
disruptions
* Russian re-exports via Germany could meet some demand
* Situation not as bad as in 2009 - analysts
By Henning Gloystein and Michael Kahn
LONDON/PRAGUE, Nov 12 Central and south eastern
Europe will bear the brunt of any halts of Russian gas supplies
through Ukraine this winter but the region will not be caught as
unprepared as in 2009 when thousands went without heat in
freezing temperatures.
A contract dispute between Kiev and Moscow spurred Russia to
shut a pipeline serving central and south eastern Europe in
2009, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without heating in
freezing temperatures and forcing businesses to shutter.
Governments in the region now fear that a renewed row
between Ukraine and Russia at the beginning of this winter could
disrupt supplies again. Ukraine halted Russian imports last
Friday in a dispute over pricing, and flows may not resume this
year.
Ukraine usually imports most its gas from Russia and it is
also its main transit route to the European Union (EU), which
depends on Russia for about a quarter of all its gas.
Although Ukraine says that it has enough gas in storage to
meet demand this winter, western European customers worry that
supplies meant for them will stay in Ukraine if a cold winter
pushes up demand, triggering a new supply crisis.
Analysts say that increasingly cold weather had already led
to gas storage withdrawals in Central Europe, Germany and Italy.
"Europe as whole saw withdrawals this week, with Austria
(Baumgarten), Germany and Italy withdrawing some 157 million
cubic metres (mcm) of gas over the past week... a worry given
the possible curtailing of Russian gas flows to the Ukraine,
which is still a threat," research consultancy Energy Aspects
said on Tuesday in a research report.
"We are potentially in a bind approaching the winter,"
Jonathan Stern, chairman of the natural gas research programme
at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies said in Brussels. He
added, however, that Europe was better prepared for potential
disruptions this year than it had been in the past.
"There is not a crisis yet (and) it is not such a big
problem as in 2009. We are in a much better situation."
The main improvement since 2009 has been the opening of a
new pipeline in 2011. Russia's Gazprom has been
sending gas through the 1,200 kilometre (750 mile) Nord Stream
pipeline from western Russia through the Baltic Sea into
Germany, avoiding transit through Ukraine.
Additionally, affected countries across Europe have improved
gas links with their neighbours and developed a mechanism to
reverse gas flows allowing, for instance, a re-export of Russian
gas from Germany to Poland or the Czech Republic and from there
into Slovakia and Hungary.
The main problem of reversing gas flows is that they simply
spread existing gas but do not deliver new gas, which could be
needed if demand rises in the case of a cold snap.
"If Germany suddenly needs most of its imported gas itself,
or Britain starts importing from Germany because there are
production outages in Europe, then there may not be enough spare
gas to be sent to central or southern Europe," one German gas
trader said.
Although Britain usually does not use much Russian gas and
would only get it through re-exports from continental Europe,
its dwindling North Sea reserves mean that it increasingly
relies on overseas imports from for instance Norway, through
shipped liquefied natural gas (LNG), but also from continental
Europe.
"We monitor the security of our gas supplies. We've got our
own supplies, supplies from Norway, supplies from the
continent," Britain's energy secretary Ed Davey told Reuters on
the sidelines of a conference in London on Tuesday.
ITALY & SOUTH EAST EUROPE
Potentially worst hit by a renewed gas crisis would be the
far southeast of Europe, where there are no major gas links with
neighbours.
"If the gas stops flowing, there is a very dark scenario for
Bosnia, which has no reserves and nearly all gas comes from
Russia. On top of that, BH Gas has no funds to buy gas on the
spot market," said Almir Becarevic, an advisor to Bosnia's
indebted main gas distributor BH Gas.
In a drive to dampen the effect of future rows between
Russia and Ukraine in central and southern Europe, Gazprom and
its partners, Italy's Eni, France's EDF and
Germany's Wintershall has begun building the South
Stream pipeline, which plans to start exporting Russian gas via
the Black Sea into southern and eastern Europe from 2015, again
avoiding transit through Ukraine.
But until then, the region remains vulnerable to such
disputes and Italy, one of Europe's biggest economies and gas
users, could also be hit.
Italy receives almost 40 percent of its gas from North
Africa, but supply disruptions in Libya and general concern over
North African stability have sparked efforts to shift towards
more Russian imports, which currently meet 35 percent of needs.
Should Russia's flows to Italy halt, it could find itself
looking to meet almost 40 percent of its needs from alternative
sources in the midst of the year's peak heating season.