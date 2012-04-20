Partners in Israel Leviathan field to sell stakes

* Noble, Delek need cash to develop huge East Med. gas
projects
* GDF Suez, Gas Natural and Gazprom interested in assets
By Henning Gloystein and Charlie Zhu
LONDON/HONG KONG, April 20 Partners in the huge
Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel aim to sell stakes
in the field to bring in other stakeholders and raise cash to
help develop the project, sources close to the matter said on
Friday.
The consortium, led by Houston-based Noble Energy
and Israel's Delek Group, have hired Citigroup
to bring in one or more new partners, the sources said.
The Leviathan gas field is located 130 km (80 miles) off the
Mediterranean port of Haifa and has estimated gas reserves of 17
trillion cubic feet (tcf), enough to cover Israel's gas needs
for generations and make it into an exporter of liquefied
natural gas (LNG).
"The partnership is seeking to bring in a partner who has
LNG development and marketing skills," said one source, adding
that members of the consortium would sell down their stakes to
the new partner in order to raise cash for the field's
development as well as further exploration in the eastern
Mediterranean.
Another source close to the matter said that likely partners
could include European utilities with upstream gas interests or
Russia's Gazprom.
"We know that Gazprom have been talking about asset stakes,
and also Spain's Gas Natural, but GDF Suez is
also interested," the source said, adding that the French
company would be the most economically sound option.
"GDF Suez has sufficient LNG experience, big marketing and
client potential, as well as assets in neighbouring Egypt, which
already has a pipeline connection with Israel," although the
Egypt-Israel gas pipeline is not currently a major factor in the
decision-making, because it has been blown up several times in
the past year, the source said.
Russia's Gazprom has so far relied largely on piping its gas
to Europe but now wants to expand its LNG business in Asia.
Israel's gas fields, situated close to the Suez
Canal, would be well suited for this, the sources said.
They said that Asian utilities are also interested in new
LNG assets but that a deal with Israel would be politically
sensitive with existing clients in the Middle East and Southeast
Asia.
The sources requested anonymity because they are not
authorised to speak to media on specific deals.
Citigroup and officials of the consortium were not
immediately available for comment.
Noble owns 39.66 percent of Leviathan, while Delek Energy
subsidiaries Avner Oil and Delek Drilling
each own 22.67 percent. Ratio Oil owns the
remaining 15 percent.
HUGE GAS RESERVES
The Leviathan gas field is not the only big recent finding
in the eastern Mediterranean.
Some analysts say that total offshore gas reserves in the
region could exceed 100 tcf, prompting interest in exploration
on the part of other countries including Egypt and Turkey.
Leviathan's consortium also is carrying out exploration and
development of Israel's 8.5 tcf Tamar gas field, in which
Gazprom has declared an interest.
Noble has also identified around 7 tcf in the Aphrodite gas
field, which is in Cypriot waters, although some part of it
could also be within Israel's domain.
Cooperation between Israel and Cyprus works well, with the
two governments having joint exploration agreements in place.
But experts say that developing Israel's and Cyprus' gas
fields will be complicated because of deeper regional conflicts.
The Lebanese government has said that some of Leviathan's
gas may be in its waters, a claim Israel rejects, and the
Turkish government has said that any Cypriot gas revenues would
have to be shared with Turkish-speaking northern Cyprus.
Lebanon has no diplomatic relations with Israel. Turkey does
not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, which along with the
European Union does not recognise northern Cyprus.