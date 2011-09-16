UPDATE 1-Asian demand to pull up UK gas prices

* Japan nuclear shortage squeezes LNG market
* Qatargas maintenance also to push up prices
* LNG prices could reach 2008 levels
(Adds Deutsche Bank research note)
LONDON, Sept 16 UK gas prices will rise towards
the end of the year to compete with a tightening liquefied
natural gas (LNG) market in Asia, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
said on Friday.
With European gas demand on the rise ahead of the winter
heating season and Atlantic LNG cargoes being diverted towards
Asia, where prices and demand are higher, Europe's gas prices
will have to rise in order to compete.
"4Q11 UK gas prices will likely have to rise above the
current level of $11 million British thermal units (Btu)in order
to compete with Japan and South Korea," the bank said in a
research note, adding Asian LNG prices for November delivery
were now around $17 per million Btu, a $4-5 premium on Europe.
The global LNG market has tightened on the back of Japan
ramping up imports following the nuclear disaster at Fukushima
in March, and the market was further tightened through the
upcoming maintenance of four Qatargas trains.
Also on Friday, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said in a research
note "the loss of imports to the UK in October, when Qatargas II
Train 5 maintenance takes place, may not be softened by
contributions from other Qatargas trains, and that the drop in
imports will be closer to the full 28 million cubic metres per
day."
It added that this scenario could be prevented if the South
Hook LNG terminal would absorb the full impact of all
maintenance at any train in the Qatargas portfolio, in which
case Deutsche Bank said it would "then expect to see fewer
cargoes and lower imports through the end of September than we
currently believe are scheduled."
Deutsche Bank also said that so far, September had seen
relatively little impact to the UK imports from maintenance
expected to occur at Qatargas III Train 6.
"Although this maintenance may possibly be scheduled for the
latter half of September, already cargo bookings are now known
through 24 September, including three Q-Max vessels to the South
Hook LNG terminal in the next eight days," Deutsche said.
GLOBAL LNG PRICES COULD HIT 2008 LEVELS
Merrill Lynch said global LNG prices could rise above 2008
levels if Japan's nuclear stress tests prevented reactors from
reconnecting to the country's power grid.
"In a worst case scenario where no approvals are granted
following stress tests and all reactors scheduled for
maintenance shut down, we estimate LNG demand growth in 2012
could reach 8.0 million tons," the bank said.
"Should this occur, we see spot LNG prices next year rising
to $25 million per Btu, similar levels as those seen in 2008,
from $17 currently."
But the report said currently 20 percent of Japan's 49
gigawatt (GW) nuclear power generation capacity was online, and
it expected five GW of nuclear capacity to return in 2012,
resulting in LNG imports growing by 4.8 million tonnes to 82.6
million tonnes.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)