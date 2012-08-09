UPDATE 1-BP, SOCAR, Total pledge to fund gas pipeline

* Deal includes option for up to 50 pct stake in TAP

* TAP one of two contenders to curb EU dependence on Russian gas

* TAP still lacks Italian energy company as partner

By Barbara Lewis

BRUSSELS, Aug 9 The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project said on Thursday it had reached agreement with members of the Shah Deniz gas consortium to secure an unspecified amount of funding for its pipeline.

The agreement includes an option for the Shah Deniz shareholders - BP, Azeri state firm SOCAR and Total - to take up to 50 percent equity in TAP. It could improve TAP's chances of winning the contest to cut the EU's reliance on Russia by piping in Azeri gas.

As EU energy regulation forbids a single company or consortium from owning more than 50 percent of assets in the upstream, midstream and downstream projects of a gas value chain, this would be the maximum share the Shah Deniz group could hold in TAP.

"The signing of this agreement is a significant vote of confidence in the quality of TAP's technical and commercial solutions from key industry players, and underpins the cooperation agreement that was signed between TAP and Shah Deniz in June," Kjetil Tungland, TAP's Managing Director, said in a statement.

TAP said the funding would contribute towards work leading up to the final routing decision, which it said was expected in 2013. SOCAR has previously said it could be made earlier. TAP declined to say how much money was involved.

TAP VS NABUCCO

TAP is one of two potential pipelines short-listed by the Azeri Shah Deniz 2 gas consortium to carry 16 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year to Turkey and the European Union.

It would take a route through Albania and Greece into Italy, but analysts say that it will still need to sign up an Italian energy company in order to be successful.

Italy's ENEL has said it may be interested in joining TAP, but there has yet to be a firm offer.

The rival project Nabucco West would ship gas from Turkey's western border into the Baumgarten hub in Austria.

The European Commission was long regarded as a supporter of the "Nabucco classic" project that would carry gas all the way from Azerbaijan through Turkey and into the European Union, but the project was deemed too expensive to be viable.

The downsized Nabucco West project, as well as TAP, would connect to another link across Turkey.

The Commission, the EU's executive arm, now says it does not favour any project or route over another as long as it carries Azeri gas, which would diversify supplies and reduce EU dependence on Russia.

Azeri fields are the most developed new sources of natural gas in Central Asia, which can provide an alternative to Russia -- supplier of around a quarter of EU gas needs.

TAP's shareholders are EGL of Switzerland (42.5 percent), Norway's Statoil (42.5 percent) and E.ON Ruhrgas of Germany (15 percent).

Nabucco's six shareholders are Austria's OMV AG, Germany's RWE AG, Hungary's MOL through its gas pipeline operator FGSZ, Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz.