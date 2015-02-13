Juicy yields on energy bonds attracting PE firms

* Blackrock's GSO preps new US$2bn energy fund
NEW YORK, Feb 13 (IFR) - Crude price volatility may not have
completely closed the funding doors for US high-yield energy
companies as private equity firms and new funds prepare to snap
up juicy yields on offer after a recent slump in the sector's
bonds.
In a likely sign of things to come, GSO Capital Partners,
the alternative asset manager owned by Blackstone, last week
deployed cash by providing a large order for CrownRock's US$350m
high-yield bond - the first such E&P offering in months.
The move came after Blackstone President Tony James said
last month it has US$10bn in equity and debt capital available
for energy investment opportunities.
GSO is now raising a new fund solely for energy, expected to
be US$2bn, a source familiar with the matter said.
"We expect a number of transactions to happen in the next
three months," said Dwight Scott, a senior partner at GSO who
focuses on the energy sector. "And it's all about liquidity."
The same buyside investors burned by the sell-off in oil are
now sifting through which companies they believe will outlast
the slump in crude prices. And companies prepared to pay a
premium are finding willing buyers.
"We do not see oil prices getting back to US$100 in the
long-term, so for us the big question is about whether the
capital returns work," Joe Lind, a portfolio manager at DDJ
Capital Management, told IFR.
"Are the costs of the company low enough that they can still
operate in a world with lower revenues?"
US crude prices have recovered from lows of US$43.5 just a
couple of weeks back, inching back up to US$53. That has helped
drive a 100bp rally in energy bond spreads in the past three
weeks. But at 728bp over US government bonds, they still offer
an extra 250bp spread to the broader high-yield sector,
according to BAML.
The new CrownRock bond, for example, came with a coupon of
7.75% and yield of 8% - nearly 200bp better than the current
6.2% yield-to-worst on the Barclays High Yield Index.
PICKING THE RIGHT SPOTS
In another example, GSO this week joined up with Magnetar
Capital to provide US$300m of secured commitments to Texas-based
driller Jones Energy to help repay borrowings under its
revolver.
The debt component, a US$250m eight-year bond, pays a hefty
coupon of 9.25% - some 250bp higher than the 6.75% interest
payment on a US$500m eight-year bond sold by the company in
April 2014. The 2022 bonds have sunk to 91.75% of face value
following the rout in energy names.
The swoop back into junk-rated energy bonds is expected to
be a saving grace for a sector that is facing dwindling access
to funds from traditional bank lenders.
The twice-yearly reset of revolvers and other loan
agreements is always a fraught time for exploration and
production companies, but this year will be trickier than most.
There are roughly US$250bn of revolvers outstanding for US
E&P names, and some analysts expect that to be cut by at least
US$25bn to US$37.5bn, or some 10% to 15%.
"It might be a bit premature yet, but the reset of revolvers
in the spring will likely be a catalyst," said Jonathan Insull,
a portfolio manager at Crescent Capital.
"There will definitely be opportunities."
A head of US credit trading desk, meanwhile, said early
signs were that banks were not being very aggressive just yet.
"We've not seen many revolvers cut significantly, and in
some cases they have even been increased," said the trader.
"The opportunities that funds are looking for are more
likely to come in the fall, provided oil prices do not bounce
back. Oil companies will have cut production more dramatically
by then."
The US high-yield bond market remains virtually closed to
all but the highest-quality borrowers - which leaves out the
lion's share of riskier E&P names.
Most refinancings thus are likely to be in the guise of
second-lien loans, and investors intend to demand on strict
covenants which offer them better protections.
INSIDE TRACK
Joint ventures may also be on the horizon.
GSO will fund the entire costs associated with drilling new
wells for Linn Energy in return for 85% of their cashflows,
until it reaches a 15% internal rate of return.
"We provided dollars that sit outside of the capital
structure," said GSO's Scott.
"It's good for the company as it doesn't increase their
leverage, and good for us as we don't have to worry about the
credit risk."
Other players are now looking at copycat trades.
"It was a great deal," said the trader.
"It gives GSO a great return on a first lien basis, and also
provides them with a link to Linn down the road if they need
further financing. A lot of people are looking to replicate that
deal."
