Iraq says reserves right to sue over oil exports

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
BAGHDAD Jan 10 Iraq has the right to take legal action against oil companies which export crude without dealing with the central government, including confiscating cargoes and filing lawsuits against sellers, buyers and transporters, the state-run SOMO company said on Thursday.
The statement made no reference to any company, but it was released after Genel Energy said Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region had given permission for the company to deliver some crude directly by truck to Turkey.
Baghdad says only the central government has authority to export crude and sign oil deals. But Kurdistan has increasingly signed contracts with foreign oil majors as part of a broader dispute over contested oilfields.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.